Gary Anderson Frustrated After Withdrawing From PDC Home Tour Because Of Weak WiFi Signal

Gary Anderson is renowned for being the 2015 and 2016 World Darts Championship winner. However, the Scottish national will not be part of the PDC Home Tour which starts on Friday for a rather medieval reason. Gary Anderson's WiFi signal is reportedly too slow, which has forced him to drop out from the scheduled PDC Home Tour starting this weekend.

Gary Anderson pulls out of PDC Home Tour due to poor WiFi signal

Gary Anderson, who is a two-time winner of the World Championships at Ally Pally, was all set to participate in the PDC Home Tour from the comfort of his home before he realised his WiFi was just not fast enough. While speaking to The Sun, Gary Anderson was quoted as saying “I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough. It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating. I did want to take part. It would have been something different to try and win.”

There will be 32 consecutive nights of live darts action coming from the PDC Home Tour for fans to enjoy during the current coronavirus lockdown, with up to four players in action per night. The entire PDC Home Tour tournament will be shown for free on the PDC website, without Gary Anderson in it of course.

The PDC Home Tour is scheduled to start on Friday, April 17 onwards

Introducing the PDC Home Tour 🏡🎯



- 32 consecutive nights of action

- Open to all Tour Card Holders

- FREE to watch on PDCTV



Kicking off this Friday! 🙌 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 14, 2020

