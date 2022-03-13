Gasly Reveals Feedback All F1 Fans Want To Hear Post Battle With Hamilton During Testing

F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton engaged themselves in a race simulation over the weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit despite partaking only in testing.

After racing with the Mercedes F1 driver on track, the AlphaTauri racer made a conclusion regarding the F1 2022 cars that all fans would love to hear.

Gasly reveals positive news for F1 fans ahead of new season

According to F1.com, Pierre Gasly said, "Well, I was quite surprised to be fighting with Lewis for a couple of laps, but it was entertaining. It was interesting also to follow and just to get some data and feeling following other cars. So I think it's clearly better than last year, which makes me quite optimistic in terms of racing for the season. It was better, clearly. We kind of overtook each other a couple of times, stayed close to each other – and it was definitely an improvement, so I think racing should be quite fun this year."

a couple of practice starts on the grid before ending the morning session of the final day 👌 @PierreGASLY pic.twitter.com/QvQnFrYP5w — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) March 12, 2022

Previously, F1 drivers were often seen complaining on their team radio that the dirty air from the cars in front was making it difficult for them to follow, resulting in overtaking becoming much harder. The dirty air would prevent drivers from getting too close to the cars in front to avoid damaging their tyres.

Pierre Gasly makes startling revelation regarding Mercedes' car

However, that was not Pierre Gasly's only conclusion from his fight with Lewis Hamilton as he also commented upon the pace of the Mercedes F1 car during the Bahrain testing. "I mean, we know on our side we have quite a lot of work to do to improve the performance, to improve the car balance. But clearly, I could see Lewis was struggling as well and I think they do have some work to be fighting at the top. I think the conclusion is that Mercedes probably don't look as good as they were in the past."

However, the AlphaTauri driver was quick to admit that the lap times were only seen in testing and that things could change significantly when the F1 2022 season officially begins next weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit. "But it's only testing, it's part of the test, and exploring how to get the best out of the car," added Gasly. The Bahrain GP will take place over the weekend of March 18 to 20.