Gene Siller, Pro Golfer, And 2 Others Found Dead In Georgia At Golf Course

Cobb County police on Saturday responded to a report of a person shot around 2:20 p.m. and found professional golfer Gene Siller shot and killed on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, according to a news release from the police department.

Siller was found unresponsive with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head" and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect was said to have driven to the green in a white RAM 3500 pickup truck and shot 41-year-old Gene Siller. The police discovered the truck still on the green and found the bodies of two men in the bed of the truck, the release said. The other two victims are said to have suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to the police.

One of the men identified as Paul Pierson and the other victim has yet to be identified. Pierson was also the registered owner of the RAM 3500, according to the police.

The police are currently searching for the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Siller, who was in his 40s, was a member of the Pinetree Country Club staff and had previously worked as the director of golf and head golf pro at Summit Chase Country Club. Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Since 2007, Siller had regularly competed in Georgia's PGA Section golfing tournaments

Condolences coming pouring in for Siller's family

The Georgia State Golf Association expressed its condolences for Siller's death. "All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends," the association tweeted.

Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family. — Georgia PGA (@GeorgiaPGA) July 4, 2021

PGA of America President Jim Richerson also issued a statement: "We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller," the statement said. "PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy to his family, club, and the Georgia PGA Community."

Siller leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7, according to the Pinetree Country Club.

