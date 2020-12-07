George Russell Lauded By Fans As Mercedes Star's Sakhir GP Ends In Heartbreak

British racer George Russell was denied his maiden win at the Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 in a colossal mix-up on Sunday. The 22-year-old was filling in for championship winner Lewis Hamilton after the 35-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus. Russell was absolutely gutted after the mix-up and finished ninth despite being on track for a fairytale debut with Mercedes for most of the Sakhir Grand Prix 2020.

Sakhir GP highlights: Fans laud George Russell after an 'almost' fairytale debut

George Russell narrowly missed out on the pole position to teammate Valtteri Bottas in qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix. The 22-year-old continued his good start in the main event and was heading towards his first Grand Prix win, but a colossal mix up while pitting saw Russell lose serious ground. The Mercedes mechanics fitted Bottas' front tyres on Russell on the next medium tyre change, causing him to re-pit to correct the error. Russell quickly made ground from P5 to go past Sergio Perez again into the lead with some breathtaking overtakes.

However, the 22-year-old's misfortune was not done yet, as he suffered a slow puncture 10 laps before the finish and was forced to pit again. Russell eventually salvaged a ninth-placed finish to earn his first three World Championship points. Formula One fans lauded George Russell, with many recognising the 22-year-old's talent on the race track. Netizens have touted him to be the next Mercedes star, hinting that British racer could replace fellow countryman Lewis Hamilton when he calls it quits. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff also hailed praise on Russell, claiming that a star was born at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Firstly the shoutouts. Congrats to @SChecoPerez on his first win. Crazy considering first lap incident so congrats Checo! First podium for @OconEsteban congrats to him and the team @RenaultF1Team. @GeorgeRussell63... Ahh. I feel ya son. Rough. Great showing though 👏🏼 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) December 7, 2020

@GeorgeRussell63 great drive George, gutted for you. Everyone said the Mercedes is hard to follow other cars and overtake, you totally dispelled that myth. You showed maturity and skills up there with the best. Onwards and upwards, a future champion if you get a decent car. — Steve Wicks (@wicksy1967) December 7, 2020

george russell future world champion, mark my words pic.twitter.com/pVtaimCcVJ — judith 🦋 (@norrisrusselI) December 7, 2020

He may not have got the result he deserved. But George Russell had one race to prove he is the next Mercedes star. He did it. #WTF1 #SakhirGP pic.twitter.com/inwzopy2BK — WTF1 (@wtf1official) December 6, 2020

Many have earmarked him as a future world champion, with Daniel Ricciardo also praising the 22-year-old's performance. 'Brave and Brilliant' Russell's overtakes were hailed by netizens, with the 22-year-old now having led more laps in 2020 than anybody other than Lewis Hamilton or Bottas. Mercedes were fined €20,000 for the tyre mix up, with FIA opting against penalising the drivers. Russell is in line to race for Mercedes F1 in Abu Dhabi if Lewis Hamilton does not return with a negative coronavirus test ahead of the race. With three points, Russell is now 18th in the Drivers' championship, ahead of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

