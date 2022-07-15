George Russell Opens Up On Joining Mercedes: '3 Years Was Too Long With Williams'

In the latest episode of Beyond the Grid, British F1 driver George Russell has opened up on why he made the decision to join Mercedes and why 2022 was the right year to join them. The 24-year-old had spent three years with Williams previously, a duration he believes was too long.

F1 news: George Russell opens up on decision to join Mercedes

Speaking of his time at Williams from 2019 to 2021, George Russell said, "I think when we signed with Williams back in 2018, this was a team, bearing in mind, that had just spent three years scoring podiums, finishing P3, P3, P5 in the constructors', and then they had a very bad year in 2018 where they finished last. But we thought that this was a team that at the time can bounce back from this, and they'll be back in the P5 to P3 region of competitiveness.

The Brit added that he decided to join Williams for a three-year period with the hope that he could fight for points and maybe even for podiums. However, with him at the back of the grid for all three seasons, Russell explained how it was a very long time driving for Williams. In hindsight, three years driving on my own at the back of the grid was too long. But, unfortunately, Claire [Williams, former Deputy Team Principal] did quite a good job at the contract negotiations, and there was sort of no way out.

Russell believes joining Mercedes this year was the right time

George Russell believes that joining Mercedes in 2022 was the right decision in hindsight as the car of the hybrid era was created in a way that suited seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton's style. "But when I look at this with the benefit of hindsight, I think joining Mercedes last year or even in 2020 would've been incredibly tough because going up against Lewis when that car has been evolved to suit his style of driving over so many years, that was his baby as such. Whereas now it's a fresh sheet of paper for everybody, everybody is starting from scratch, and this was probably the right time." explained Russell.