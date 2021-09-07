George Russell To Take Valtteri Bottas seat At Mercedes For 2022 Formula 1 Season

George Russel's dream of teaming up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes will soon become a reality after the Williams driver was signed up Mercedes for the 2022 season for Formula 1. The news regarding the same was made official by the driver and Mercedes F1 Twitter handle on their respective handle. The 23-year-old Briton replaces Valtteri Bottas, who moved to Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season.

The details about the George Russell Mercedes contract is yet to be revealed, but the Williams driver has already raced for Mercedes once, as a stand-in for Lewis Hamilton following a positive COVID-19 test ahead of last year's Sakhir Grand Prix. Russell looked set to win that race until a late Mercedes pit-stop blunder relegated him down the order.

✍️ @GeorgeRussell63 will race for the Team alongside @LewisHamilton from the 2022 F1 season! pic.twitter.com/pcyOqlSxdi — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 7, 2021

During the time at Williams George Russell showed his credentials as a driver prompting Mercedes to give him the seat for the next season. The British driver joined the Mercedes Young Driver Programme in 2017. George won that season’s GP3 Series championship and became FIA Formula 2 champion the following year before graduating to Formula One with Williams in 2019.

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

Toto Wolf on signing George Russel

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in his statement, said, "He has been a winner in every racing category – and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1. Now, it is our challenge together to help him continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time. I am confident that as their relationship grows, they will form a strong team and deliver for Mercedes on and off the track in the years to come. It’s a weight off our shoulders to have our plans for 2022 clear and announced; but now, our focus returns to the final nine races of this season and putting everything into our challenge for this year’s world championships.”

Lewis Hamilton note for Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton on Monday took to Twitter to express his feeling for his teammate Valtteri Bottas who is set to leave the team at the end of the season. Hamilton, in his letter, wrote, “I'm immensely proud to have worked alongside Valtteri for the last five years. Together, we've been part of a team that has delivered four Constructors' Championships, and we've motivated one another to keep pushing through the ups and the downs."

He further said “He has been the best teammate I've had the pleasure of working with. Your speed and resilience have been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are and [a] gentleman. You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you. Thank you, Valtteri for all of your support and amazing contributions to this team. You will be missed. I wish you all the best for your future endeavours, let's finish off strong and get that 8th [championship] for the team.”

