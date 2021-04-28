George Springer Injury Update: When Will George Springer Debut For Blue Jays?

George Springer was one of the biggest moves that happened in the MLB offseason, but the outfielder hasn't had the most auspicious of starts at his new franchise. In fact, there hasn't been a start at all as the former Houston Astros star is yet to make his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays since his move this summer. The 31-year-old has been besieged by injuries since becoming the biggest free-agent acquisition in franchise history and the wait for a George Springer debut is expected to continue longer. Here's the latest George Springer injury update and the possible George Springer return date.

George Springer injury update: George Springer debut delayed further by quad injury

George Springer was not a part of the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals as he continues to recover from a quad strain. As per reports, Springer looked good for a possible return, but the star outfielder isn’t ready for game action just yet. He took batting practice with the team at TD Ballpark prior to the game against Washington, but the 31-year-old is struggling with running, revealed Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo to the reporters. Springer played a couple of games at the Blue Jays' alternate site over the weekend in preparation before joining the big league club in Dunedin but was still deemed not fully fit to go up on Tuesday.

George Springer took batting practice & ran the bases today, but is “not ready yet” per #BlueJays manager Charlie Montoyo. “He feels great except the running.”



Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernandez also getting closer to returning per Montoyo. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 27, 2021

George Springer return: When will George Springer play?

George Springer first missed time late in Spring Training with an oblique strain, and right when he was nearing the end of that rehab process is when his quad strain issue has popped up. The 31-year-old will be itching to get back onto the field, but Blue Jays will advertise caution and wait for their star signing to be fully fit when he makes his bow. The franchise hasn't laid down a timeline for his return, but it is unlikely to be in the game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Blue Jays will then take on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series, and one could potentially see Springer hit a few of those skiers sometime during those three games if he continues his recovery well.

George Springer always will be one of the faces of the Astros' first championship. The 31-year-old was the 2017 World Series MVP, tying a record with five home runs in the seven-game series. He homered in each of the final four games against the Dodgers, setting a record for most consecutive games with a home run in the World Series. Springer left Astros in January and signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Blue Jays, making him the most expensive offseason acquisition in franchise history.

