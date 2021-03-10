Georges St-Pierre Adds Khabib, McGregor, Jones And 2 Others To His UFC Mount Rushmore

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre recently appeared on ‘The Complex Sports Podcast’ where he opened up on a host of topics, including his role in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier' series and his phenomenal UFC run. During the interview, the former UFC welterweight king also praised current reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, hailing them as the best in the sport.

Georges St-Pierre UFC Mount Rushmore: Khabib Nurmagomedov

When asked to pick four fighters that he would like to add in his UFC Mount Rushmore, Georges St-Pierre said he has five names, considering they all played a huge part in transcending the sport. GSP’s first pick was Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he believes is the ‘most-dominating champion ever’. Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0, with wins over fighters like Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and many others.

Georges St-Pierre UFC Mount Rushmore: Jon Jones

His second pick was pound-for-pound juggernaut Jon Jones, who defended his light heavyweight title elven times, despite facing a lot of “adversity” in his career. Jon Jones is also hailed as the GOAT by many, considering he ruled the 205lb division for years, before vacating the belt in 2020 to move to the heavyweight division. Bonny is currently busy training and gaining some weight as he eyes to fight the winner of the title bout between HW champ Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Georges St-Pierre UFC Mount Rushmore: Anderson Silva & Conor McGregor

For his flamboyant fighting style, Georges St-Pierre added Anderson Silva to his list, who also holds the record of the longest title reign in UFC history. The Brazilian was undefeated for 2,457 days (from 2006 to 2013) and made 16 title defences in that legendary span. Georges St-Pierre then picked former UFC double champion, Conor McGregor, praising him for “raising the bars in terms of PPV sales, awareness for the sport”.

Conor McGregor is one of the most profitable fighters to ever step foot inside the octagon as almost all the PPVs featuring him went on to break PPV records. His 2018 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, went on to become the biggest PPV in MMA history, generating $2.4 million. Not just that, his fights with Dustin Poirier (at UFC 257) and Nate Diaz (at UFC 202) are the second biggest PPVs, making $1.6 million.

Georges St-Pierre UFC Mount Rushmore: Royce Gracie

Georges St-Pierre’s last pick was his personal favourite — Royce Gracie. The UFC Hall of Famer, who’s also GSP’s mentor, changed the sport when he won the UFC 1 tournament, despite being a heavy underdog, thanks to his acclaimed jiu-jitsu skills. “Who changed the game? Who was the first one who did something that never been done before? I think it's Royce Gracie,” Georges St-Pierre concluded.

Image Source: AP, Anderson Silva/ Twitter