Georges St-Pierre Advises Conor McGregor To 'Get Out Of Comfort Zone' Post Poirier Loss

Georges St-Pierre recently talked to ESPN's Ariel Helwani where he chimed in on Conor McGregor’s last few loses in the lightweight division, advising him to get out of his comfort zone if he wants to reach at the top again. GSP, who is hailed as the greatest middleweight of all time, thinks McGregor is too comfortable in his ultra-luxurious lifestyle as he believes staying in the top in MMA, requires some edge.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

The Irishman suffered his first-ever KO loss at UFC 257, getting bested by Dustin Poirier, who he had defeated in the past. The Diamond entered the January 2021 bout with a great game-plan as he slowed The former champion down with some vicious leg kicks, before taking him down with a barrage of lefts and rights. Conor McGregor, who was a huge betting favourite and said to be at his physical peak, had no answer for Poirier’s impressive strike, leading to his shocking loss.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: GSP gives McGregor some advice

While adding to the comfort zone advice, Georges St-Pierre asked Conor McGregor to stop being a boss in the training camps and let his coach take that spot. He said if the head coach asks McGregor to spar a fighter who can take him out of his ‘comfort zone,’ then he should go ahead with it, rather than saying no. “Even if it doesn't please him, he needs to go through that. Because if you can stay in your comfort zone, the only thing that can happen is you will go down because throughout the bout the opponent will try to attack you with a fighting style you are not comfortable with," he said.

“You cannot stay in your comfort zone in a training camp because you are trying to recreate the same element you will face for a fight. And when you're in a fight, you won't be in your comfort zone,” GSP added. READ | Khabib Nurmagomedov 'Smart' to walk off on own terms and not UFC's: Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre’s advice makes sense when we compare it to McGregor’s 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The champion dominated most part of the bout and kept McGregor under pressure with the help of his acclaimed wrestling – a fighting style The Notorious One is not known for. In fact, two of his three UFC losses came against wrestlers.

Image Source: Georges St-Pierre/ Instagram, UFC/ Twitter