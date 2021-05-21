Georges St-Pierre Confirms UFC, Dana White Blocked Boxing Match With Oscar De La Hoya

Georges St-Pierre may have retired from MMA, but a lucrative boxing match against a legend had him ready to don the gloves once again. A couple of days ago, Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh slammed UFC president Dana White for blocking a potential boxing match between GSP and Oscar De La Hoya, who is ready to make his return to the sport. In response, White unloaded on Kavanaugh, calling Triller a “f**king joke” and asking the CEO to “stop texting me, stop calling me”.

Georges St-Pierre return: GSP on Oscar De La Hoya bout

Now, Georges St-Pierre has directly addressed the topic, confirming Kavanaugh’s claims. He said he was indeed offered to fight De La Hoya, but with an exclusive contract still remaining with the UFC, he had to get permission from the promotion. According to reports, White allegedly didn’t like the idea of GSP fighting for a rival promotion, nixing the fight.

While talking to Cinema Blend, the former UFC welterweight king revealed that he has no future in MMA, considering he’s 40-years-old. However, he can still fight in boxing exhibition matches as they are much easier. Georges St-Pierre said that he understands White’s stand, but added that the bout might have helped a lot of people. He said all the proceeding from the bout was expected to be given to charity.

“To rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favourite boxer of all time, behind ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard,” he added.

Kavanaugh on Dana White

Despite White’s comments, Ryan Kavanaugh has continued to take shots at the UFC president. Recently, the Triller CEO promised to donate a whopping $250,000 to the charity if White lets GSP crossover to boxing to fight Oscar De La Hoya.

Georges St-Pierre retirement

Georges St-Pierre’s last octagon appearance came in November 2017 at UFC 217, where he defeated fellow legend Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion. He later vacated the title and went on to announce his retirement in 2019. A year later, he teased his comeback as he showed interest in fighting the former UFC lightweight champion and fellow GOAT contender Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, before the dream fight could materialise, The Eagle announced his retirement, breaking the hearts of millions of MMA fans.

