Georges St-Pierre Hails Khabib Nurmagomedov As The "Scariest" Pound-for-pound UFC Fighter

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon and are always at the top of many UFC GOAT lists. Earlier, there were hopes that both the men will trade hands inside the octagon, but now they are both happily retired and a Khabib vs GSP bout seems like a pipe dream to MMA fans. However, that has not stopped both the fighters from praising each other, with Nurmagomedov calling GSP the best and the Canadian including The Eagle in his UFC Mount Rushmore.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: GSP praises Nurmagomedov

While talking to Joe Rogan on his podcast, the former welterweight king hailed Khabib Nurmagomedov as the "scariest" fighter in the world. GSP pointed out that it’s not only Khabib's acclaimed fighting style that earns him the title, but also how he manages to completely 'break down' an opponent mentally. "To me, Khabib is one of the scariest. Because when he's beating you down, he's breaking you mentally. And for me, that's worse than anything. For me, that is the scariest one, pound-for-pound," Georges St-Pierre added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov records: Nurmagomedov’s resume

The Eagle is known for his wrestling and the pressure he puts on his opponents inside the octagon. This is one of the reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated 29-0 record, losing only one or two rounds in his entire career. He also has the most title wins in UFC lightweight history, besting greats like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and many others.

UFC News: GSP on possible Nurmagomedov bout

After hearing Georges St-Pierre's assessment on the Eagle, Joe Rogan asked the MMA legend whether he would have returned to the Octagon to face Khabib Nurmagomedov. To which, GSP said that he would have defiantly returned to fight Nurmagomedov, but “it's over now,” considering they are both retired and GSP is turning 40 soon. “I’m going to turn 40 years old, and I hate to admit it Joe, and I refuse to accept it, but sometimes I feel like my best years might be behind me,” St-Pierre concluded.

Khabib Nurmagomedov records: Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement in 2017 after submitting Michael Bisping to claim the middleweight title, becoming a two-weight champion and cementing his legacy as one of the best. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, hung up his gloves last year in October after retaining his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov has now officially vacated his title and is currently focusing on training his teammates, including Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Image Source: AP, Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram