Georges St-Pierre Reveals How He’d Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov In A Super-fight

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre recently revealed the strategy he would have used against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in a super-fight. The Hall of Famer, who retired from the sport in February 2019, made a number of efforts to fight Nurmagomedov, but the fight never materialised. GSP’s hopes were raised in 2020 after The Russian showed interest in fighting him. However, due to his father’s passing and the promise he made to his mother, Nurmagomedov also retired from the sport after defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2019.

UFC president Dana White made a number of efforts to bring the Eagle back to the octagon, with the fight with Georges St-Pierre being a huge possibility. But Khabib Nurmagomedov stood firm on his decision and showed zero interest in making a U-turn. After multiple negotiations, Dana White threw in the towel and accepted Khabib’s retirement, making it official a couple of months ago. This broke hearts of MMA fans as a GSP vs Khabib bout became a pipe dream for many.

The match-up would have been a stylistic dream for MMA fans, especially factoring in GSP’s impressive fight IQ and The Eagle’s extraordinary ground game. However, during a recent appearance on Lex Freidman's podcast, Rush said that he could have stopped the undefeated Russian by utilised different ranges and mixing in 'explosive takedowns'.

GSP’s strategy to defeat Khabib

The former welterweight king stated that he would have ever faced Khabib that he would have kept the fight in the centre of the octagon as GSP believes that the former lightweight champion is more dangerous against the fence. Georges St-Pierre said that he would have also used a lot of faints against Khabib to put pressure on him and try to get closer to him to execute takedowns. However, Rush accepted that Khabib is a much better chain wrestler than him, so he would have been more dominant in the ground.

“I would not have been afraid of his wrestling. I would have instigated. I would have forced the fight forward. And that’s how I would have approached that fight, which I believe most of his opponents were afraid of his wrestling because they didn’t have the tools that I have to put him down,” he added. While talking about the chinch game, GSP said that he would try to stay away from Khabib and not give him a chance to execute a takedown.

Image Source: AP