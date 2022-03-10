Georgia Bags Rugby World Cup Berth After Ban On Russia Team Amid Ukraine War

The Georgia Rugby squad has bagged a spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup after the organizers, during their meeting, decided that all of the remaining qualifiers involving Russia would be abandoned. With this decision, the remaining three teams that Russia were to play in their group, including Georgia, the Netherlands and Portugal were granted four points each, leaving Georgia atop the table and thereby guaranteeing a top-two finish in the region’s overall qualification table.

The top two teams automatically qualify for the World Cup, and with 3rd placed Portugal 10 points behind Georgia, the squad's inclusion for the next stage is logically reasonable. This now leaves Portugal, Spain, and Romania to battle for the lone automatically spot at the mega event. The 3rd placed team too will have a shot at getting into the mega event, but it will have to play in the repechage tournament in November.

Georgia's prospects ahead of 2023 WC

Meanwhile, though Georgia has qualified for France 2023, it remains to be seen if they qualify as Europe 1 or Europe 2. Qualifying as Europe 1 will put them in a pool with Australia, Wales and Fiji while Europe 2 will place them with defending champions South Africa, Scotland and Ireland. It is pertinent to note that while Georgia has qualified for every Rugby World Cup since the 2003 edition, it hasn't advanced beyond the pool stages.

Georgia's best-ever performance was a third-place pool finish in England in 2015, however, in the most recent event, it managed to win only one game in Japan. The team will hope to enhance its performances and advance to the next stage of the tournament by setting a new best.

Russia Ukraine war: Russia continues to be banned from more sports events

Several sports and sporting bodies, following the appeal of the International Olympic Committee and other international sports federations, have barred Russian athletes from competing in any sporting event in the wake of the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Not just Russia, but Belarus too will be unable to send their athletes to the events, after they too were barred from participating for aiding with Russia in attacking Ukraine.

Russia, however, has come out in strong criticism of the international sporting bodies. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said, "Our country has always adhered to the principle that sport is beyond politics, but we are constantly drawn into the politics because they understand the importance of sport in the lives of our Russian people."

Image: AP