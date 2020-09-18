Georgia rugby player Ramaz Kharazishvili shot by top official, Merab Beselia ARRESTED

On Wednesday, the Georgia Rugby Union vice president Merab Beselia arrested news for shooting and wounding player Ramaz Kharazishvili made headlines. The incident took place at the governing body's office in Tbilisi after which Kharazishvili was taken to a hospital. The Ramaz Kharazishvili shot was on the leg and after the surgery, doctors confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening. For the past few weeks, Ramaz Kharazishvili has been criticising the Georgian Rugby Union (GRU) for various reasons and that could be one of the reasons why Merab Beselia shot him, reports claim.

Also Read l Queensland Reds into Super Rugby Australia final

Georgia Rugby Union top authority Merab Beselia arrested after Ramaz Kharazishvili shot

Dailymail states that the Georgia police has charged Merab Beselia for “purchase, possession and carrying of a firearm and damage to health” and have launched an investigation. Since then, GRU has not made any comments about the incident, apart from confirming that it indeed took place. “Ramaz Kharazishvili received injuries to his leg. His life is not in danger. All employees of the Rugby Union are cooperating with the police,” said Tornike Gogebashvili, acting president of the Rugby Union told 1TV.ge (via Dailymail).

Also Read l 19-year-old player dies after rugby league match injury

Ramaz Kharazishvili shot: Autumn Nations Cup 2020 to start on November 14

The Merab Besalia arrested controversy comes ahead of the highly-anticipated Autumn Nations Cup 2020, where Georgia has been placed in Group A alongside England, Ireland and Wales. The Autumn Nations Cup 2020 was expected to start earlier this month, but will now start on November 13, 2020. Georgia would play their first game against England on November 14, 2020, and according to reports, it’s going to be a cracker. The tournament would be almost three months long – ending in mid-December 2020.

Also Read l Rugby Championship moved from New Zealand to Australia

Ramaz Kharazishvili shot: Georgia rugby clubs not happy with Giorgi Gorgaslidze

Last month, Ramaz Kharazishvili’s Jankers and other 32 Georgian rugby clubs accused Interim President Giorgi Gorgaslidze of sabotaging efforts to create a task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and help rugby players in need. The clubs also criticised GRU for misspending the state fund on the elections of next president. The organisation has filed to elect a new president since January 2020 due to internal disagreements. Besides football, rugby is one of the most popular sports in Georgia and both have been rocked by scandals in recent few years.

Also Read l 6 Nations plus Fiji, Georgia confirmed in rugby tourney

Image Source: Canva