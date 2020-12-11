Georgia Tech Players Celebrate Win Over Nebraska By Smashing A COVID-19 Piñata: WATCH

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 75-64 on Wednesday, with the team notching up their first victory on the road this season. In normal circumstances, the Yellow Jackets would have been in a position to perform their usual post-road win gas station raid. The special celebration involved Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner taking his players to a local gas station and allowing them to buy anything they want. However, as the pandemic continues to impact the sporting world, Georgia Tech decided to slightly alter their post-match routine, with the celebrations featuring a COVID-19 piñata.

SMASHING SUCCESS!

In a COVID-19 year, Georgia Tech’s victory celebration is a smash https://t.co/6YfUGph8d6 — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) December 10, 2020

Georgia Tech basketball team celebrates with COVID-19 piñata

After the Yellow Jackets beat the Cornhuskers, the team’s social media handles revealed the locker room celebrations that ensued. In the video shared by the team online, the Georgia Teach basketball team along with coach Josh Pastner are seen celebrating the win with a special COVID-19 piñata. The video begins with the Georgia Tech coach acknowledging that the team can’t go to a local gas station, as he then proceeds to pick up the COVID-19 piñata from a box.

#RoadKill = Gas Station ⛽️ 🍭



Even if we have to bring the gas station to us @AndyDemetra 2020 right?? pic.twitter.com/ngsCvnqsYc — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) December 10, 2020

As Josh Pastner makes the reveal, the Georgia Tech basketball team are caught by surprise, as they ask questions about who made the COVID-19 piñata. Explaining the ritual, Josh Pastner is then heard saying that it is a COVID-19 ball, as they can’t go to the gas station. Following the explanation by their coach, the Georgia Tech basketball team proceeds to smash the COVID-19 piñata.

This is awesome — T.J. MIDDLEBROOKS (@tjmdlbrks) December 10, 2020

The celebrations were started by Khalid Moore, who had a great performance off the bench, scoring 11 points on the day. After Moore fails to get it right on the first try, the youngster smashed the COVID-19 piñata on the locker room floor as several players joined in. Jose Alvarado, who scored 24 points on the night-a team-high, seemed to have delivered the crushing blow as the entire team joined in to collect the M&M's, Skittles, Air Heads and other goodies inside the piñata.

Georgia Tech basketball ACC-Big Ten Challenge update

With their first victory on the road, Georgia Tech turned around their performance from the start of the season. After losing to Georgia State and Mercer in their first two games, the team pulled off a shock win against Kentucky at home. With the win against Nebraska, Georgia Tech are 2-2 for the season, with their next game on the road taking place against Florida State.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Georgia Tech Basketball Twitter