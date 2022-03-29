German Cyclist To Auction Off 2012 London Olympics Silver Medal To Raise Funds For Ukraine

Tony Martin, a German cyclist, has announced that he will sell off his silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics in an auction to raise money for victims of Ukraine's ongoing crisis. Martin turned to his official Instagram handle to announce his decision to auction off his "biggest trophy" and said it is something that he really wants to do. Martin added that it feels wrong to merely sit back and accept the situation when he watches the "terrible" images from Ukraine on TV.

'I also want to do my small part and help' says Tony Martin

Martin also paid his "deepest respect" to everyone who is helping the Ukrainian people amidst ongoing conflict, adding "I also want to do my small part and help". The 36-year-old stated that donating his Olympic gold, which is the highest honour he has gotten in his whole career, was not an easy decision for him, but he ultimately decided to do it because millions of people have lost everything in the conflict.

"Everyday I see the terrible pictures from #ukraine in tv and it feels so wrong to sit on the couch and accept this situation! I pay my deepest respect to everybody who helps the people that need to be protected the most: the Ukrainian kids and their familys. I also want to do my small part and help," Martin said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"That's why I decided to donate my olympic silver medal from London 2012 to raise money for @rtlwirhelfenkindern. It's not easy to separate me from the biggest trophy I could win in my career but considering the fact that millions of people lost almost everything, it is something I really want to do! Yesterday the auction started @unitedcharity," Martin said.

"I hope from the bottom of my heart that the people of Ukraine will get back their peace and freedom very soon!", the retired cyclist added.

Martin's medal will be up for auction until April 9 and the current bid for his prized possession is over €15.200 on United Charity's website. Martin, who was known for his performance in the time-trial road bicycle race and had won four world championships in the discipline, announced his retirement in 2021.

Image: UnitedCharity/Website