Gerrit Cole Not Feeling Extra Pressure Ahead Of Yankees Debut After $324 Million Mega-deal

As MLB 2020 is closing on becoming the first major American sport to resume amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the attention has shifted back to New York Yankees' record signing Gerrit Cole as he gears up to make his debut in the Yankees vs Nationals clash on Thursday (Friday IST). Cole sealed a staggering nine-year $324 million mega-deal in December, making him the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history. The former Houston Astros star has been tasked with the responsibility of leading the New York Yankees to the MLB 2020 title as the franchise looks to break a 10-year duck.

Gerrit Cole debut: Record signing excited ahead of Yankees vs Nationals clash

Gerrit Cole is unfazed on the prospect of facing defending champions Washington Nationals in his first game for the New York Yankees since his record-breaking move. Speaking ahead of the Yankees vs Nationals clash, the former Astros man said that he is excited to take the mound on Thursday, and said that he is already having trouble seeing ahead of the MLB 2020 season. Gerrit Cole said that the team is getting acclimatised to the conditions and the protocols amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and he's stoked ahead of the Opening Day of the shortened 60-game MLB 2020 season.

Gerrit Cole debut: Aaron Boone believes Yankees vs Nationals will be an emotional moment for baseball fans

The Gerrit Cole debut will see him face off against Washington Nationals, a team that defeated him and the Astros in the 2019 World Series. The Yankees vs Nationals clash will also see Gerrit Cole go up against Max Scherzer, widely considered in the same generational bracket as Cole himself. Yankees coach Aaron Boone believes the Yankees vs Nationals clash will provide a perfect start to a unique MLB 2020 season. Boone believes the return of MLB will be an emotional moment for baseball fans across the country, and the Gerrit Cole vs Max Scherzer marquee matchup adds to the occasion.

Gerrit Cole debut: How to watch MLB 2020 live?

Fans wondering how to watch MLB 2020 season live can do so by subscribing to ESPN+. The platform costs $4.99/per month (₹373) and provides live telecast of all MLB games, including the Yankees vs Nationals clash. Fans can also watch MLB content by subscribing to MLB TV, costing $25 per month/₹60 per year (₹1868/4484). Fans in the UK can tune into BT Sport 1 to watch Yankees vs Nationals, which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021.

(Image Credit: New York Yankees Instagram)