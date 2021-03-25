Gervonta Davis Indicted In Hit-and-run Crash, Facing Up To 7 Years In Prison: Reports

Floyd Mayweather’s protégé Gervonta Davis has been indicted on 14 counts of traffic violations in relation to the hit-and-run that occurred last November in downtown Baltimore. Among the many charges, the two-division champion is facing are ‘driving with a suspended license and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury’. He is also charged for not assisting the injured person after the crash.

Gervonta Davis record: Gervonta Davis hit and run

According to police reports, the incident took place on November 5 at around 1:50 AM, just two days before Davis’ 26th birthday. This was also just days after the fighter had defeated Leo Santa Cruz to win the WBA (Super) super featherweight title and retain his WBA (Regular) lightweight strap.

Reports claim that the traffic cameras at the Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard saw a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV running the red light and crashing into a 2004 Toyota Solara. Immediately after the contact, the airbags of the Solara were deployed, but the vehicle was completely ‘destroyed’. Though all the four people inside the Solara were safe, they suffered some injuries and were transferred to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland hospital.

Witnesses confirmed that Gervonta Davis was driving the Lamborghini and reportedly left the scene in a black Camaro a few minutes later as the SUV became “disabled” after the crash. Currently, all the charges against Davis are misdemeanours which could land him in jail for seven years if convicted. However, if a crash victim would have suffered a life-threatening injury, Davis could have paid an even bigger price.

Gervonta Davis hit and run: NOT his first rodeo

This isn't the first controversial incident that the two-division champion has been involved with. In February, Davis was arrested by the Florida police for assaulting his girlfriend, for which a trial is set to happen in April. In 2018, Davis was arrested in Washington over an altercation and is facing a civil lawsuit for assault and battery.

Gervonta Davis record: Gervonta Davis next fight

Gervonta Davis, who turned pro in 2013, is currently undefeated at 24-0. He won the IBF super featherweight title in 2017 by defeating José Pedraza and a year later, got his hands on the vacant WBA (Super) super featherweight strap. In 2019, he bested Yuriorkis Gamboa to win the WBA (Regular) lightweight belt and went on to defend it against Leo Santa Cruz. Currently, he’s rumoured to fight Ryan Garcia or Mario Barrios in his next bout.

Image Source: AP