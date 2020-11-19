Giants Deny Fistfight Occurred Between Joe Judge, Marc Colombo After Latter's Firing

The New York Giants recently fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo under a cloud of controversy. While the Giants gave no reason for the firing, there were multiple reports about a fight between head coach Joe Judge and Colombo. Some even hinted at Colombo being fired because of a reported fistfight. The Giants later denied any rumours of a fistfight, though the reason behind the firing has not been revealed.

NY Giants deny Marc Colombo fight with Joe Judge

SCOOP: I'm told NY Giants coaches Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got into a fistfight this morning.



Punches thrown. I'm told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly. https://t.co/O2DmYNnkmW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 18, 2020

The news about the fight was first reported by Jason Mclntyre of Fox Sports. While the reason for the fight was not clear, it stated that the firing was preceded by a fight. However, the Giants denied the news, explaining that no physical conflict took place and all news was "absolutely false in every way".

As per reports, New York has now hired Dave DeGuglielmo as Colombo's replacement as offensive line coach. Reports further added that the team planned to bring DeGuglielmo to work with Colombo as Judge needed to focus on other things. However, their verbal altercation was what caused the team to fire him.

There were some rumors swirling of a fight between #Giants Head Coach Joe Judge and OL coach Marc Colombo..



Numerous #Giants beat reporters have denied the report. They can confirm Colombo has been fired today though #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/0N8OCaoH7V — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2020

The Associated Press also added that DeGuglielmo was interviewed by the team after Judge was hired. The sacking comes as the Giants are heading into a bye week. The team is still in line for the NFC East title and have won their last two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on the #Giants coach Joe Judge's decision to fire OL coach Marc Colombo and replace him with veteran assistant Dave DeGuglielmo. What led to the decision and why 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/DlVGM3blBq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

Judge, who did not comment on Colombo's firing, will be talking to the media next on Monday. Colombo too is yet to comment on the matter. The Giants' offensive line is new and has started to perform better after a slow start to the season. Nick Gates had was made a centre, while the tackle spots were handled by their rookie Andrew Thomas. Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler were the two players who were carried over into this season.

New York will next face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 22, 1:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

