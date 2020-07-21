Giants Manager Gabe Kapler And Four Players Take A Knee During National Anthem: WATCH

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and four other members of the team took a knee during the national anthem ahead of Monday's spring training game against city-rivals Oakland Athletics. Right fielder Jaylin Davis and coach Antoan Richardson knelt during the national anthem while shortstop Brandon Crawford stood between them, per NBC Sport. Davis was even seen holding his right hand over his heart in support of the anti-racism protests in the United States. Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski were the other players who showed solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

A bunch of Giants players and coaches kneeled for the anthem. Brandon Crawford put his hands on the shoulders of Jaylin Davis and Antoan Richardson: pic.twitter.com/2XsIg8oFjw — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 21, 2020

Giants manager Gabe Kapler becomes first MLB manager to take a knee during national anthem

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager, Gabe Kapler has been quite vocal about issues of social and racial injustice in the country. The 44-year-old became the first manager in MLB to take a knee during the national anthem. Former MLB star Bruce Maxwell became the first player in the league to take a knee during the national anthem when he showed his support for Colin Kaepernick's protests in 2017.

Pretty awesome of Gabe Kapler to take a knee during the national anthem for many reasons, but as a manager he’s providing protection for his players taking a knee as well. That’s a leader right there. — F.P. Santangelo Jr. (@fp_jr) July 21, 2020

The effort from the Giants to stand against racism was acknowledged by the league. When a fan criticised the side for disrespecting the military, MLB fired back at the fan, defending the team's actions and identifying the same as a 'peaceful protest'.

It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest. — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2020

The 'Take a knee' protest was started in 2016 by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick opted to kneel for the entirety of the 2016 season as a sign of protest against racial violence in the country. However, back then his protests generally drew a negative reception from fans and experts. It ultimately led to his NFL exit the following year. In 2020, there seems to a change of public opinion over Kaepernick's protest, especially in the wake of the global Black Lives Matter movement. The movement kick-started after the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Last month, Gabe Kapler shared several posts to his social media handle in support of the anti-racism movement. He even posted a tribute to George Floyd, posting an image that had the words 'I can't breathe' with '8:46'. The latter is a reference to the time Floyd was subdued by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which ultimately led to his death.

Giants vs Athletics highlights

Playing their first exhibition game since March, the Giants returned to winning ways, beating Oakland 6-2. The Giants will be facing Oakland again on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) before their four-game series against the Dodgers, the first of their upcoming season.

(Image Credits: AP)