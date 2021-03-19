Giants Legend Eli Manning Trolls Chris Simms, Ex-NFL QB Hits Back With Friendly Jibe

New York Giants legend Eli Manning poked fun at fellow former NFL star Chris Simms on Thursday via Twitter. Eli Manning and Chris Simms entered the league one year apart but rarely saw their paths cross and the quarterbacks then turned into media members in their later career. Manning and Simms are sons of NFL quarterbacks Archie Manning and Phil Simms, respectively.

NFL news: Eli Manning Chris Simms trend on Twitter after epic banter

Eli Manning is unquestionably one of the finest quarterbacks in NFL history and the 40-year-old has seamlessly transitioned into an NFL analyst. The New York Giants legend was sifting through some old magazines and came across an old Athlon Sports magazine from the early 2000s. Manning took the opportunity to take a dig at Chris Simms, as the magazine had the duo on the cover from their Ole Miss and Texas days respectively.

Eli Manning took to Twitter and wrote, "Found this old Magazine today. I forgot Chris Simms played football". The tweet soon went viral and Chris Simms himself got in on the banter. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote, "Haha. Well good afternoon Eli!! I can take it from the 2nd best Giants Qb of all time". Simms' tweet was a defence of his father Phil Simms' illustrious career with the Giants, where he, like Eli Manning, won two Super Bowl titles.

Simms has made a greater impact in the media world than on the field and the 40-year-old is an analyst on NBC's Pro Football Talk. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft and also played for the Denver Broncos and the Tennesse Titans. His father Phil spent his entire career with the New York Giants and is a long-time CBS Sports analyst, having previously worked with ESPN and NBC.

Eli Manning career

As for Eli Manning, the quarterback set every Giants franchise passing record and led them to two Super Bowls before hanging his boots in 2019. The 40-year-old has now transitioned into the media world and will be starring in a new ESPN+ series focused on the history of college football. Eli revealed that the series will be called "Eli's Places", borrowing the same branding as "Peyton's Places," the elder Manning's ESPN+ program, that will debut this fall on the subscription platform. "Peyton's Places" has a current catalogue of 30 episodes, which are essentially mini-documentaries about football-related topics.

(Image Courtesy: Chris Simms, Eli Manning Twitter)