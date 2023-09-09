Giants Sign Veteran Kicker Graham Gano To 3-year Contract Extension

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has signed a three-year contract extension.

The Giants announced the extension Friday ahead of their Sunday night season opener against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

The 36-year-old Gano has made 91.8% of his field-goal attempts since joining the Giants in 2020, the best percentage in franchise history for anyone with at least 50 attempts.

He went 29 of 32 on field goals last year after going 29 of 33 in 2021 and 31 of 32 in 2020.

Gano has also made 20 kicks of at least 50 yards for the Giants — 11 more than any other player in team history. He converted a team-record eight from 50 or more last year.

Gano has made 94.6% of his extra-point attempts (70 of 74) with the Giants.

He previously played for Washington (2009-11) and Carolina (2012-18) before missing the 2019 season. For his career, he has converted 84.6% of his field-goal attempts. He received his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2017.