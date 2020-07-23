Giants Vs Dodgers Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Details As MLB 2020 Gets Underway

San Francisco Giants will take on arch-rivals Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB opening night on Thursday, July 23. With the season reduced to 60 games from the usual 162-game season, the MLB 2020 schedule will see a franchise play 10 games against each of their divisional opponents in three series, with an odd number of home games against each opponent. Here's a look at how to catch the Giants vs Dodgers live stream, Giants vs Dodgers prediction, and the overall Giants vs Dodgers H2H record.

Giants vs Dodgers live stream: Giants vs Dodgers prediction and preview

San Francisco Giants renew their rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodger Stadium for the second game of the MLB 2020 season opening day. The clash will see Mookie Betts make his debut for the Dodgers, having signed a 12-year $365 million deal. Dodgers are the overwhelming favourites for the clash and boast of a star-studded line-up with eight former All-Stars and two former MVPs. The arrival of Mookie Betts is touted as a game-changer for the Dodgers, who lost consecutive World Series finals in 2017 and 2018.

The Giants, on the other hand, are entering a new era after the retirement of Bruce Bochy at the end of last season. Bochy was the manager of the Giants since 2007 and managed the franchise during its three titles in a five-year stretch from 2010-14. Bochy was replaced by Gabe Kapler as the new manager. The Giants boast a flurry of right-handed hitters in Austin Slater, Wilmer Flores, Hunter Pence, Darin Ruf and Donovan Solano and will look to squeeze more out of an offence that ranked 28th in the Majors with a .694 OPS last season.

Giants vs Dodgers prediction: Giants vs Dodgers H2H record

The overall Giants vs Dodgers H2H record favours the Giants, with the San Francisco franchise leading 1,256–1,233–17. The Dodgers, despite their poor overall record, are currently unbeaten in the last four meetings between the two sides. Giants' last victory came in September last year, after which the Dodgers have steamrolled their opponents with ease. The Giants vs Dodgers rivalry is regarded as one of the most competitive and longest-standing rivalries in American baseball, and fans will hope for a classic encounter at the Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Giants vs Dodgers prediction: Predicted starting line-ups for MLB opening night

Giants: Austin Slater, LF, Mike Yastrzemski, RF, Wilmer Flores, 3B, Hunter Pence, DH, Darin Ruf, 1B, Donovan Solano, 2B, Mauricio, Dubón, CF, Brandon Crawford, SS, Tyler Heineman, C, Johnny Cueto, RHP.

Austin Slater, LF, Mike Yastrzemski, RF, Wilmer Flores, 3B, Hunter Pence, DH, Darin Ruf, 1B, Donovan Solano, 2B, Mauricio, Dubón, CF, Brandon Crawford, SS, Tyler Heineman, C, Johnny Cueto, RHP. Dodgers: Mookie Betts, RF, Max Muncy, 1B, Justin Turner, 3B, Cody Bellinger, CF, Corey Seager, SS, A.J. Pollock, LF, Joc Pederson, DH, Chris Taylor, 2B, Will Smith, C, Clayton Kershaw, LHP.

Giants vs Dodgers prediction: Giants vs Dodgers live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch MLB 2020 live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 10:08 PM ET / 7:08 PM PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast the Giants vs Dodgers live stream on BT Sport 1 on Thursday Night 3:08 AM GMT. (Friday). For viewers in Canada, the Giants vs Dodgers live stream will be available on TSN4.

Fans across the world can watch the Giants vs Dodgers live stream and the other games on the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Giants vs Dodgers live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). The game begins at 7:38 AM IST in India on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Giants vs Dodgers live stream: Giants vs Dodgers prediction

Our Giants vs Dodgers prediction is that the Dodgers will continue their four-match winning streak against the Giants. The Dodgers have a top-loaded line-up with the likes of Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner all capable of delivering the knockout blow. Cody Bellinger had recorded at least 25 HRs and 76 RBIs in his three MLB seasons. Our prediction is that Dodgers will beat the Giants 2-1.

(Image Courtesy: San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers Twitter)