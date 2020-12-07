GIC Vs AGU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Dominican Baseball Game Preview

Gigantes del Cibao (GIC) will go up against Aguilas Cibaenas (AGU) in the upcoming game of Liga Dominican Baseball on Tuesday, December 8 at Estadio Julián Javier in San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 am IST. Here is our GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction, top picks and our GIC vs AGU Dream11 team.

GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction: GIC vs AGU Dream11 team and preview

Aguilas Cibaenas are currently on the third spot of the Liga Dominican Baseball standings. Juan Carlos Perez and team have played 50 games so far in the tournament, winning 24 and losing 26. Gigantes del Cibao, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 21-29.

GIC vs AGU match prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 4:30 am IST

Venue: Estadio Julián Javier in San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic

Also Read l ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Liga Dominican Baseball preview

GIC vs AGU match prediction: Probable lineups

GIC vs AGU Dream11 team: Gigantes del Cibao probable 9

Jose Siri, Carlos Peguero, Ronald Guzman, Abiatal Avelino, Dustin Crenshaw, Carlos Paulino, Seuly Matias, Andretty Cordero, Richard Urena

GIC vs AGU Dream11 team: Aguilas Cibaenas probable 9

Juan Carlos Perez, Victor Robles, Melky Cabrera, Diego Goris, Yunesky Maya, Francisco Pena, Kevin Sanchez, Orlando Calixte, Wilmer Difo

Also Read l Venezuela's baseball season kicks off but virus takes a toll

GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction: GIC vs AGU top picks

Gigantes del Cibao: Jose Siri, Ronald Guzman, Dustin Crenshaw

Aguilas Cibaenas: Juan Carlos Perez, Orlando Calixte, Francisco Pena

GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction: GIC vs AGU Dream11 team

Outfielders: Juan Carlos Perez, Victor Robles, Jose Siri

Infielders: Orlando Calixte, Ronald Guzman, Diego Goris, Abiatal Avelino

Pitcher: Dustin Crenshaw

Catcher: Francisco Pena

Also Read l MEX vs MON Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Liga Mexican Baseball preview

GIC vs AGU live: GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction is that Aguilas Cibaenas will come out on top in this contest.

¡Standing actualizado! El Trotar de los Potros llega hasta la cima. 🐎 #SomosGigantesPorTi pic.twitter.com/GpPhCFxDUi — Gigantes del Cibao ® (@Gigantes_Cibao) December 7, 2020

Note: The above GIC vs AGU Dream11 prediction, GIC vs AGU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GIC vs AGU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Mets abandon baseball president search, to look for GM

Image Source: Gigantes del Cibao/ Twitter