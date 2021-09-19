Last Updated:

'Give That Guy An Oscar Too': Netizens Laud Neeraj Chopra's Acting Skills In New Ad

As Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra appears in the commercial ad of Cred portraying multiple characters, netizens react to the Olympian's acting skills.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Neeraj Chopra

(Image: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1)


Olympics gold-medalist for India in the Tokyo Olympics, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra displays his amazing acting prowess in a commercial advertisement by Cred. In the video posted by Chopra on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he can be seen portraying various characters such as a boss of a company, a reporter, a banker, a movie producer, and a student. He pulls off the characters with ease and left the social media users in awe of his acting skills.

Netizens praise Chopra's acting skills

As soon as the video was posted by the Olympian, netizens were quick to react upon spotting the video and hailed Chopra for his display of talent. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also provided his views and said that Chopra is the only person on whom ‘Kya Fekta hai Yaar’ fits as a compliment. He referred to Chopra’s skills of portraying the characters in the ad.

One of the Twitter users mentioned that now since Chopra has won an Olympic medal, after appearing in the ad, he should be awarded an 'Oscar' too.

Meanwhile, another user hailed Chopra for joining the ranks of legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni who regularly appears in ads with great scripts.

Another Twitter user said that Neeraj Chopra will act in his own biopic, as he acts better than 'many Bollywood stars'.

Cred is known for putting out catchy ads in the past, as they have come up with ads featuring Rahul Dravid and other former cricketers as well. One of the users lauded Cred for hitting the ball out of the park again by making Chopra act and praised Chopra for showing good acting skills while portraying the 'wacky characters'. 

One of the users said that she has watched the ad more than 10 times and still can’t stop her laughter. She further added that the video is hilarious and is tickling her funny bones.

Among the reactions praising Chopra, the same user asked Chopra on a lighter note, to not get distracted from sports by appearing in commercials. She further said that people love to watch him performing with Javelin rather than just acting.

(Image: @Neeraj_chopra1/Twitter)

First Published:
