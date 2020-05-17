GL-W Vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarus Women's Handball Stage II Live Info

Quick links:
The Gomel Women will face off against the BNTU Belaz Women for the second time in a week for a handball match in the Belarus Women’s Stage II. The match is set to be played at the Sport Palace Uruchje, Minsk, Belarus. The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 game is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at 7.30 PM IST. Here are the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 dream team and the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks that could fetch Dream11 users maximum points.
The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction for the Gomel Women vs BTNU Belaz Women handball game should have some exciting picks. BNTU Belaz Women won the previous encounter between these two teams, winning the match by a mere one point. The overall record also favours the BNTU Belaz Women, with them winning eight of the 18 encounters between the sides.
Yuliya Kuntsevich, Valiantsina Vaitulevich, Margarita Kushnyr, Darya Voranava, Katsiaryna Silitskaya, Viktoriia Divak, Nataliia Striukova, Anastasiia Petrenko, Katsiaryna Dronava, Anna Redka, Tatsiana Tsyrybka, Krystsina Misachenka, Iryna Stelmakh, Iryna Mokat, Nataliya Kotsina, Iryna Dronava, Natalya Hests, Krystsina Akhramenka
Alesya Safonova, Yuliya Hratskevich, Maryia Trayan, Liliya Burduk, Hanna Sukhamirava, Darya Vakulich, Liliya Artsiukhovich, Palina Trayan, Dziyana Shah, Anastastasiya Salei, Maryia Kanaval, Darya Basevich, Sniazhana Snezhka, Yana Sotnikava, Anastasiya Khaliaznikava, Yevheniia Levchenko, Valeria Hutava, Regina Kudriavtceva, Yuliya Ivanchykava, Tatsiana Rudkouskaya, Alena Zhuk.
