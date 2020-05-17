GL-W Vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarus Women's Handball Stage II Live Info

The Gomel Women will face off against the BNTU Belaz Women for the second time in a week for a handball match in the Belarus Women’s Stage II. The match is set to be played at the Sport Palace Uruchje, Minsk, Belarus. The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 game is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at 7.30 PM IST. Here are the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 dream team and the GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks that could fetch Dream11 users maximum points.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 preview

The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction for the Gomel Women vs BTNU Belaz Women handball game should have some exciting picks. BNTU Belaz Women won the previous encounter between these two teams, winning the match by a mere one point. The overall record also favours the BNTU Belaz Women, with them winning eight of the 18 encounters between the sides.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 Squads

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team: Gomel Women squad

Yuliya Kuntsevich, Valiantsina Vaitulevich, Margarita Kushnyr, Darya Voranava, Katsiaryna Silitskaya, Viktoriia Divak, Nataliia Striukova, Anastasiia Petrenko, Katsiaryna Dronava, Anna Redka, Tatsiana Tsyrybka, Krystsina Misachenka, Iryna Stelmakh, Iryna Mokat, Nataliya Kotsina, Iryna Dronava, Natalya Hests, Krystsina Akhramenka

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team: BNTU Belaz Women squad

Alesya Safonova, Yuliya Hratskevich, Maryia Trayan, Liliya Burduk, Hanna Sukhamirava, Darya Vakulich, Liliya Artsiukhovich, Palina Trayan, Dziyana Shah, Anastastasiya Salei, Maryia Kanaval, Darya Basevich, Sniazhana Snezhka, Yana Sotnikava, Anastasiya Khaliaznikava, Yevheniia Levchenko, Valeria Hutava, Regina Kudriavtceva, Yuliya Ivanchykava, Tatsiana Rudkouskaya, Alena Zhuk.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 predicted line up

Gomel Women - Yuliya Kuntsevich, Katsiaryna Silitskaya, Tatsiana Tsyrybka, Viktoriia Divak, Nataliia Striukova, Iryna Mokat, Iryna Dronava.

- Yuliya Kuntsevich, Katsiaryna Silitskaya, Tatsiana Tsyrybka, Viktoriia Divak, Nataliia Striukova, Iryna Mokat, Iryna Dronava. BNTU Belaz Women - Alesya Safonova, Maryia Kanaval, Nataliia Striukova, Hanna Sukhamirava, Yana Sotnikava, Yevheniia Levchenko, Natalia Kotsina.

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : Yuliya Kuntsevich

: Yuliya Kuntsevich Defenders: Maryia Kanaval (VC), Nataliia Striukova, Hanna Sukhamirava

Maryia Kanaval (VC), Nataliia Striukova, Hanna Sukhamirava Forwards: Yevheniia Levchenko, Nataliya Kotsina(C), Regina Kudriavtceva

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction: GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks for Gomel Women - Nataliia Striukova and Nataliya Kotsina

GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 top picks for BNTU Belaz Women -Maryia Kanaval and Yevheniia Levchenko

Note: The GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction and GL-W vs BB-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results.

