Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Breaks Into Impromptu Dance In Old Viral Video, Netizens React

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history as he won the elusive gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's javelin throw event on Saturday. While Neeraj left the whole world amazed with his brilliance in javelin throw, it has also been learned that the athlete is a great dancer as well.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra dances in the full spirit in a throwback video

It so happened that a Twitterati posted an old video where Neeraj Chopra can be seen shaking a leg as he breaks into an impromptu supposedly during a function or a party.

Watch the video here:

Even netizens were elated after watching this version of Neeraj Chopra. Here's what they had to say.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra winning moment

Coming back to the contest, after six attempts in the final, Neeraj made his personal best record with an 87.58m throw and beat his opponents. The 23-year-old had registered an 87.58m throw in his second attempt itself and it remained intact throughout the contest as none of his competitors could outperform him by bettering the youngster's record on the given day.

Neeraj Chopra's win in the men's Javelin Throw has soared up India's medal tally to seven now, surpassing the nation's earlier record of six medals bagged at the 2012's London Olympics. Not only did the athlete bag the elusive gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but also earned the nation its first medal after 100 years in athletic games.

Chopra's German rival Johannes Vetters suffered a shocking setback to finish ninth. Vetters who had challenged Neeraj earlier this year failed to live up to the expectation on an all-important day and thereby, couldn't manage a podium finish.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra gold medal

During the medal ceremony, Neeraj Chopra stood at the top of the podium with the gold medal around his neck with immense pride as the Indian national anthem was played. Jakub Vadlejch and Vítězslav Veselý (both from the Czech Republic) won silver and bronze respectively.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who had described Chopra as his idol, finished fifth with his best throw of 84.62m. Arshad, who was at the fourth spot before his final throw was eyeing a podium finish but a forgettable throw meant that he slipped one place down to the fifth spot.