Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Reveals Why He Cut His Hair Short Before Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra’s stellar performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday earned India its first gold medal in Athletics. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the athlete shared his sports journey and future goals. He also spoke about growing out his hair again.

With over 2.5 Million followers on his Instagram account, India’s all-new gold medalist's signature look has always been his long hair. In the interview, the athlete said that now that the Olympics have come to an end, he will consider growing out his hair again. Chopra said that his long hair created problems for him during his training, hence he decided to go short for his match. However, now, the athlete has an interval before he takes to the field again, he may consider going back to his old look. His long hair became a point of conversation during the Tokyo Olympics.

More about Chopra’s exclusive interview

Apart from speaking about his hair-do, Chopra also shed light on his journey as a sportsman, the impact of his army training and his future goals in his exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. He spoke about the hard work he has been putting in since the beginning of his career in 2011. He said, "There were problems at the start, but I had the hunger to perform so all these sacrifices made me tougher, so I could achieve my dream." The athlete also appreciated his uncle Surendra for helping him realize his dream and become successful.

Neeraj wins gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Javelin Throw star registered a best attempt of 87.58 on Saturday in the men’s final. The Indian athlete finished first, right before Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, the Czech Republic duo. The duo's throws measured 86.67m and 85.44m, respectively.

Neeraj Chopra’s gold marked a historic moment for India. Apart from it being India’s first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chopra’s win also gave India its second gold medal in Olympic history. The first gold was won by shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Chopra entered the final round of the men’s Javelin Throw after retaining a first place in the qualification rounds.

