Gold Medalist Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Finishes 8th In Men's 73kg Group D Of World Championships

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli was far from his best as he finished a disappointing eighth in Group D of the men's 73kg event at the World Championships here on Friday.

Sheuli had three failed attempts - two in snatch section and one in clean and jerk as he managed a total effort of 285kg (130kg+155kg).

The 21-year-old junior World Championships silver medallist has a personal best of 313kg in total, 143kg in snatch and 173kg in clean and jerk.

The other Indian lifter in the fray in the men's 73kg event, Narayana Ajith will be in action on Saturday as he has been assigned Group C.

Lifters are assigned groups based on their entry. The lifters with the highest entry weights are placed in Group A, followed by B and so on.

The 2023 World Championships is one of the two compulsory qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.