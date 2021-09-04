Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara To Lead Team India At Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony

The Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony will take place on September 5 from 4:30 pm IST to 7:00 pm IST. Gold medallist shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer and will lead the Indian contingent. The 19-year old won gold in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event on Monday before winning the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze medal on Friday.

According to PTI, Avani Lekhara has been named India's flag-bearer for the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony. An official from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said, "Avani will be the flag-bearer, and there will be 11 participants from the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony." The shooter, who was paralysed below the waist following a car accident in 2012, is the only Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Games.

How to watch Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony live in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony live in India can tune into Eurosport or Doordarshan, which have the official broadcasting rights for the Paralympics events. As for the live streaming of the event, fans can visit eurosportplayer.com to watch the closing ceremony. Lastly, fans can also watch the best moments from the closing ceremony on the social media handles of the Paralympics.

The Indian contingent has had an outstanding outing so far at the Tokyo Paralympics as they have won 17 medals (four gold, seven silver, six bronze) in total. Avani Lekhara opened Team India's gold medal account on August 30, the same day Sumit Antil also won a gold medal. It was not the easiest of wins for Lekhara, who had just scraped through the qualifiers. However, the day of the final, when it mattered most, she seemed unassailable. The Indian shooter began the final with scores of 52.0, 51.3 and 21.6 in the first three shots. She then ended the event with scores of 21.2, 20.1 and 20.5 to win the country's first gold medal at the Paralympics.