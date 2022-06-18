Last Updated:

'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra Battles Tricky Conditions To Win Gold At 2022 Kuortane Games

Neeraj Chopra continued his fine form into the new season as he clinched the top prize at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra continued his fine form into the new season as he clinched the top prize once again at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. In slippery conditions, Chopra went on to record an 86.69m distance in his first attempt that was unrivalled by any of his opponents at the event.

After Neeraj Chopra recorded 86.69m distance in his first attempt during incessant rain in Finland, he made an intentional foul in his second attempt before going all-in for his third attempt. However, he ended up slipping on the wet track, but fortunately avoided injury. The 24-year-old's throw in his first attempt was better than that of rival Anderson Peters, who had recorded two 90m+ throws in 2022.

This was the second occasion in the span of one week when Chopra got the better of Peters, having also defeated him at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, earlier this week. On that occasion, the 24-year-old broke his own national record by recording a staggering distance of 89.30m. Previously, he had set a national record of 88.07m in Patiala in March last year.

While speaking to SAI after winning the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra said, "This was my first competition since the Tokyo Olympics and it went really well, as, in the first competition itself, I hit my personal best throw and also won the Silver Medal. Now I am aiming for the next few events which will be bigger than this and of course, the Commonwealth Games, where I will face a lot of competition."

He went on to add that his results at the Paavo Nurmi Games had boosted his confidence that he can continue to perform even better by overcoming his shortcomings there, which is exactly what he has done at the Kuortane Games.

