Golf Prodigy Arjun Bhati Sells Off His 102 Trophies To Raise 4.3 Lakh To Fight COVID-19

Its an unparalleled noble gesture from a 15-year-old golf prodigy who sold off all his 102 trophies', including World Junior title, to raise Rs 4.3 lakh to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

'Our country is going through such a difficult situation': Arjun Bhati



"Our country is going through such a difficult situation and it is duty for every citizen of India to help the nation. Country has done so much for me. Its time for me to do something also. It was not very difficult for me to part with the trophies as to do something for the country is an honour and I feel proud and honoured that I could do something for the country," Arjun Bhati told Republic TV in an exclusive Live interview from his residence in Greater Noida.

'I chose to sell it': Bhati

"Instead of auctioning it, I chose to sell it to my relatives and friends as I thought it needed to be taken care off. So I collected Rs 4.3 lakh and then donated it for the COVID-19 patients. I request everyone to contribute in whatever capacity -- small or big -- but contribute as the nation is going through a very difficult phase and the country really needs it. We should also follow the 21-day lockdown properly otherwise it may just be extended," the prodigy said.

Image credits: Twitter