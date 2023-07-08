Golfer Arjun Atwal misses cut in USD 4.3 million John Deere Classic

Arjun Atwal had a rather forgettable return to the PGA Tour as the Orlando-based Indian golfer failed to make the cut in the USD 4.3 million John Deere Classic, his first event after four months of nursing shoulder injuries.



His rather average opening round of 73 had jeopardized Atwal's prospect of weekend action and when he returned to play his second round after heavy rain had wiped out previous day's proceedings, all he managed was three-over 74 to crash out.



Atwal's two-day tally of 147 was way down the cut line set at 139.



His second round card featured three birdies and four bogeys besides the 14th hole double bogey.



Indian-born Swede Daniel Chopra (137) carded 70 to lie tied 30th.



At the top, American Darron Stiles blasted a six-under 65 for a three-stroke lead over Steve Stricker (61).