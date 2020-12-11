Golfer Paige Spiranac Makes Light Of Critics By Launching New Christmas Inspired Towel

Golfer Paige Spiranac has hit back at her critics by releasing a new Christmas-inspired towel of her own, with 'Ho Ho Ho' written on it. The 27-year-old posted a story on her Instagram profile with the towel, in which Spiranac is dressed up as Father Christmas. Spiranac previously claimed that she received plenty of abuse and even death threats after angering supporters of the San Diego Padres when joking about their fanbase.

Paige Spiranac mocks critics with 'Ho Ho Ho Towel'

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac posted a video on her Instagram story, claiming that she released a new towel of her own. In a follow-up story, Spiranac showed off the towel, in which she's seen dressed up Father Christmas, with a Christmas theme in the background. The towel also read, "Ho Ho Ho", a popular song sung by children during Christmas.

However, Spiranac then went on to explain the reason behind releasing her new towel which read, "Ho Ho Ho". In a separate video, Spiranac spoke to her 2.9million Instagram followers and said, "Hey guys, we all know that the Christmas holidays are coming up and you're like, 'What am I going to get the girl of my life?' or some to you might be thinking 'Hey, Paige I wish you were with me at all times on the golf course'.

"Well, now I can be with you guys as we made a holiday-inspired towel. I'm not going to say anymore as I don't even think I can do it justice..." Spiranac showed off the towel and then added, "Look, it's me on the towel. And the 'Ho Ho Ho' is simply what you guys like to call me". Despite Spiranac's response to her critics, the American admitted that she had "a lot of fun" while recording the video.

Spiranac initially retired from golf in 2016 but continues to perform trick shots and uploads those videos on social media. She has over 177,000 subscribers on YouTube as well. Spiranac won the All-Mountain West Conference honours during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, and lead the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.

Image Credits - Paige Spiranac Instagram