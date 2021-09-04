It has been raining javelins in India as Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the Javelin Throw F46 event in Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. The sport has gained some much-required spotlight after Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the elusive Gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Devendra Jhajharia was given a grand welcome on Saturday as he returned from Tokyo with a silver medal. Garlanded by well-wishers upon his return in Jaipur, Devendra Jhajharia spoke with Republic Media Network and expressed his happiness on making it a hat-trick of medals and also for surpassing his previous best with a throw of 64.35 metres in Tokyo Paralympics.

"It's a good feeling on returning with a medal and being with my loved ones. Twice a gold earlier and this time a silver and I had my life's best throw, nothing can be better than this for me," he said while adding that India has given a stellar performance in this edition of Paralympics.

"There used to be a time when I used to win medal for the country but did not have other medalists from India to share the podium. This time that dream has also come true," he jovially said as India made a stellar performance this Paralympics and a bronze medal was also won by India's Sundar Singh Gurjar, thus the two sharing the podium together.

Devendra Jhajharia wins medal despite hardships

Although the entire country is celebrating the medal haul, the efforts that went into the entire process is still not known to many. Jhajharia was the defending champion coming into the event after winning the gold medal in Rio five years back and finished this year's Paralympics event with the best throw of 64.35 metres.

He had also won a gold in the 2006 Paralympics in Athens. He lost his father to cancer a year ago. However, since Jhajharia could not be there by his side at that time, he has dedicated all three of his medals to his father.

Jhajharia heard about his father's condition while he was training at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Gandhinagar last year. He rushed back home to be by his father's side but he was sent back as his father wanted him to win a medal. His father eventually passed away in October last year.