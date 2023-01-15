Google Doodle Celebrates Wrestler Khashaba Jadhav's Legacy On His 97th Birth Anniversary

A tribute was given to late legendary wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav with a pleasing doodle on his 97th birth anniversary by Google, on Sunday, January 15.

The wrestler, who is also commonly called Pocket Dynamo, was the first Indian athlete who won an Olympic medal after the independence of the nation. The renowned athlete bagged an Olympic medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics that took place in Helsinki, Finland.

Google’s homepage has two doodles of Jadhav. In the first image, the wrestler is seen ready to play and in the second one, he is proudly wearing an Indian jersey.

Khashaba Jadhav won a bronze medal after defeating players from Germany, Mexico and Canada in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

The legendary wrestler, who was born on January 15, 1926 in Maharashtra’s Goleshwar village, won a lot of awards at state and national levels during his term as a professional athlete.

Khashaba Jadhav's talent was spotted by the king of Kolhapur, which led him to fund the athlete participation in the 1948 Olympic Games in London.

At that point, Jadhav didn't have major experience of the sport and knowledge about its rules, however, he still managed to bag the sixth position after wrestling with highly-experienced wrestlers.

After four years of consistent training, Jadhav took part in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian to win a medal for India after Independence.

As per reports, the wrestler was welcomed with a parade of bullock carts that took him to his village following the victory.

Jadhav's way of wrestling and his light feet were known to have helped him in becoming one of the best wrestling athletes.

Jadhav's career ended due to knee injury

Later, Khashaba Jadhav's career as an athlete ended even before he could take part in the next Olympics event due to to his knee injury. However, he was later appointed as a police officer and retired as an Assistant Commissioner in 1983.

Wrestler Khashaba Jadhav was awarded Chhatrapati Puraskar

The wrestler was also conferred with the Chhatrapati Puraskar in 1992-1993 by the Government of Maharashtra for his continuous efforts in wrestling.

In order to felicitate Jadhav's achievements, the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games’ wrestling venue was named after him.