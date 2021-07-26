Google Doodle Comes With New Game Series Based On Tokyo Olympics; See Today's Attractions

In a bid to celebrate the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, popular search engine Google comes with a new way to engage the user with animated games. While on the first day, Google Doodle honoured the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the mini-games are now available for the users. The search engine, in its blog, said that it will continue posting these kinds of mini-games to commemorate the multi-sport games which was kick-started on July 23. It is worth noting that the cutscene animations and characters for Doodle Champion Island Games were created by Tokyo, Japan-based animation studio, STUDIO4°C.

Check what Google Doodle has published for today:

On July 26, Google Doodle has published a sport that is based on archery game. If one wants to play the game, just click on the icon of Google Doodle. The page will redirect the player to the page where mini-games are now available to play. The animation games look and feel like retro contests from the early 90s, and is fun to play, especially with all the sports-inspired mini-games. The game also displays a live leaderboard with the respective scores of all four teams.

While narrating the idea behind creating the animated game and introducing its characters, the developers said, "We identified stories and folktales from all over the country with characters that are highly recognized. Next, we connected those folktales and characters with each of the sports events included in the game." "In the design process, each event champion was selected from those unique stories. The team mascots and the characters in the city such as Kappa, Yatagarasu, lion dance, were also chosen as they are very well known across Japan. Each character’s design was based on their original story image, but then adapted for the game."

Earlier, Google has announced that it would continue posting the mini-games till the Tokyo Olympics games are scheduled.

"Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess," read the official Google blog post. "Come back tomorrow to keep up with Lucky, check the real-time team leaderboard standings, and watch the action unfold in the Doodle Champion Island Games!," added the blog spot.

(Image Credit: Google Doodle)