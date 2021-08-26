Google Doodle Marks Tokyo Paralympics' Second Day With Artistic Swimming Animated Game

While the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is in full swing, Google Doodle marked Day 2 of the event with a new Champion Island Games on August 26. To celebrate the spirit of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Google Doodle brought back the Champion Island Games that it had introduced in July during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games. The tech giant relaunched the set of its largest-ever seen mini Doodle games created in partnership with STUDIO4°C, a Japanese animation studio, as competitive spirit soared with the commencement of Tokyo para Olympics.

On Thursday, Google Doodle shared the artistic Swimming animated game for social media users to enjoy playing as part of the Champion Island Games. The game of artistic swimming is with Princess Otohime competing for ‘unWAVEring’ in the underwater kingdom. The Google Doodle page provided information as to how to play the animated game. The tech giant also informed that some bonus levels have also been added to the Doodle Games to make things a little more interesting.

The page read, “Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess”.

A sacred scroll is protected by Princess Otohime, fisherman Urashima Taro & and one surprisingly fast turtle 🐢



So how did this unlikely team of legendary opponents come to be?#ChampionIslandGames #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/UVuTUOTHxk pic.twitter.com/Wti3tnCxHt — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) August 26, 2021

Google Doodle’s Champion Island Games

Google Doodle featured games such as table tennis against the mischievous ‘bird of prey’, skateboarding with the legendary champion Tanuki that demonstrates the gnarliest aerial moves to beat this shape-shifting trickster, and archery with the legendary champion Yoichi, who, Google explains “quickly and accurately” outscores the Samurai general and expert marksman. The Rugby sport is played by ‘The Oni’ that darts, dips, and dodges the fearsome foes to reach the goals. The game also features a “sur-purrr-ise” supporting lineup of Momotaro and friends.

The games feature the ‘Lucky’ the Ninja Cat that goes on a spree to the Champion Island and is joined by the team of Red-Karasu, Blue-Ushi, Yellow-Inari, or Green-Kappa, the colours of the Google logo as it then ventures out on the competitive game. Four colour teams contribute to the real-time global leaderboard. Google’s cutscene animations and characters are inspired by Japanese folktales from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, which is highly recognised and connected with sports events. Besides commemorating the sporting event, Google with its Doodle aims to convey Tokyo's rich and diverse natural beauty, including underwater, sandy tropical beaches, forests, and snowy mountains.

(Image: Twitter)