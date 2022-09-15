Gopichand Exudes Confidence About India Hosting Olympics After National Games Success

Former Indian star badminton player Pullela Gopichand was full of praise for the Gujarat government after their administration successfully managed to host the National Games in a rather short period of time. He believes that if the state can manage to organize such a large-scale event after just a few days of planning, it can also host the Olympics.

Gopichand believes India can host Olympics

While speaking in the presence of Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel at the state's #GoForGujarat initiative, P Gopichand said, "If we can organise an event with 20,000 people so grandly in Gujarat, I am confident that we can host the Olympics too, which assembles only 11,000 people. I am so happy that after seven years the National Games are taking place in Gujarat. I would like to congratulate the Central as well as the State government for such a massive scale of organisation for the Games."

Gopichand's praises for the organisation of the National games did not end there as he added, "It is a big challenge and you have not only taken up that challenge but now organising it on a grand scale. I would like to congratulate each member of the team for this wonderful event."

Gujarat CM made a special mention of PM Narendra Modi, who stressed on taking pride in India's sporting success. "Some people may ask why (organize) such a huge sports event when so many people are poor but I remember the words of honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) when we met in 2014 after the Commonwealth Games. He said that for any race, community or country to come up, pride is very important and each victory of our sports persons anywhere in the world brings pride to the nation and that is very very important," he said.

Patel went on to add that in the last 8-10 years, initiatives such as Fit India, Khelo India and other forms of government support have aided in the development of sports in the country. Following the Gujarat CM's remarks, P Gopichand advised all players competing in the National Games to focus on their diet and fitness, and have a positive attitude, irrespective of whether they win or lose.