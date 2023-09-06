Gorman Hits 2 Of Cardinals’ 4 Homers In 10-6 Victory Over Soroka, Braves

Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Gorman hit two-run homers to spoil Michael Soroka’s promotion to Atlanta and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Braves 10-6 on Tuesday night.

O’Neill’s homer to left field drove in Jordan Walker in the second inning. Gorman added a 426-foot blast off Soroka in the third and a ninth-inning homer, his 26th, off Michael Tonkin.

The major league-leading Braves, coming off an 8-2 road trip that included three wins in four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, couldn’t keep pace with the Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central. St. Louis led 9-1. The Braves cut the deficit to 9-6 before Gorman’s second homer.

Soroka (2-2) was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his sixth start in Atlanta in his comeback from Achilles tendon injuries in 2020 and 2021. The right-hander lasted only three innings and allowed five runs on four hits, including the two homers.

Walker, born in nearby Stone Mountain, greeted Soroka’s replacement, Collin McHugh, with a homer to center field to open the fourth. Walker drove in two runs with three hits. O’Neill also had three hits.

Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies hit a first-inning homer off Miles Mikolas, who also gave up back-to-back, sixth-inning blasts to Austin Riley and Matt Olson.

The three solo homers were the only runs allowed by Mikolas (7-10) in 6 2/3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna added another solo shot off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia added a run-scoring double off Gallegos in the eighth.

Each team hit four homers.

Despite the difficult task of overcoming two Achilles tendon injuries, the 25-year-old Soroka has shown progress while spending most of the season in the minors.

“It’s probably been good for him to get his extended time down there,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker before the game. “He’s had to make some adjustments and tweaks. You take that much time off and it’s like you’re not exactly the same guy. ... It’s not an easy thing to get through.”

A young fan was tackled by security officers after running onto the field with Harris at the plate in the eighth. The fan ran from right field toward left field before losing his footing and then being forcefully taken to the ground and escorted off the field.