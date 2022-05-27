Govt Made Thyagraj Stadium Track For Athletes, Running And Not For Dogs: Indian Athletes

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, issued a notification regarding the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. The IAS couple’s transfer came hours after reports about the misuse of sports facilities at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium emerged. The IAS couple use to misuse their administrative powers by forcing athletes at the Stadium to finish their practice earlier than usual.

The controversy stirred up after visuals of the couple walking their dog in the Delhi government-run stadium popped up. While the MHA took swift action by transferring both officers to other cities, the move was hailed by many prominent sports personalities. An athlete named Abhishek spoke to ANI in an interview and revealed how they face difficulties in practice due to the schedule, Indian badminton star HS Prannoy put out an official Twitter handle to share his views.

Thyagraj Stadium Complex, Delhi | Govt made this track for athletes & runners and not for dogs. If an IAS officer or any other senior official misuses it then it is wrong, says Amit who is doing practice for 400-meter race pic.twitter.com/bWimvd5cnA — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

What did HS Prannoy say?

Replying to a tweet consisting of MHA’s order, the Thomas Cup 2022 winner said, “That was really quick”. As per ANI, an athlete named Abhishek, who practices at the stadium, said, “We stay here on rent and do our household chores on our own. We get very less time to do our proper workouts here, due to which we face many injuries. Parks & roads are available to walk dogs”.

That was really quick 👏😍 https://t.co/iVPGkMFrh5 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 27, 2022

We stay here on rent and do our household chores on our own. We get very less time to do our proper workouts here, due to which we face many injuries. Parks & roads are available to walk dogs, says an Athlete, Abhishek pic.twitter.com/2JKI0x67wV — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

'This will demotivate the athletes,' says Yogheswar Dutt

At the same time, speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt revealed his thoughts about the same and lauded the quick action taken against the IAS couple. “I came to know about the development yesterday that there is an IAS officer who changed the timetable of athletes for walking. This will demotivate the athletes, however, I saw the news yesterday that he was transferred”.

“This is a big thing for me as well as the athletes because it has never happened before that such immediate action was taken in such an incident. But I think whatever facilities the athletes are availing, it should be a free environment for them,” Yogeshwar added. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that all government-run sports facilities will remain open till 10 PM in Delhi.

(Image: ANI/@Media_SAI/Twitter)