Gowda Will Get Fair Trial To Prove Himself: Sports Minister

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has rested all speculation on the fate of the sensational traditional runner Srinivasan Gowda saying the athlete will get a fair trial to prove himself.

'A fair trial'

"We will give platform and opportunity to any hidden or potential talent in India. But the fact remains that the Olympics and World Standards are very high and there is a huge difference with traditional sports. Suddenly you cannot challenge it with high standard international sports. We need to measure it officially first. So an amateur video of sports will not work. We will not register it officially. So we have asked for an official trial of Srinivas Gowda. We will see the talent & potential and conduct a trial before India's top athlete coaches. We will call him in National camp if he his really good," Rijiju said this on the sidelines of the official launch of Khelo India University Games.

Srinivasa Gowda last month ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds during the traditional race in a paddy field in Mangalore's Kadri after which a video clip of his performance went viral on social media. Awe-struck social media users compared him to the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt.

