Grand Chess Tour: Viswanathan Anand, D Gukesh tied 6th after nine games

Indian players Viswanathan Anand and young GM D Gukesh slipped on the first day of the Blitz segment in the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour.

Viswanathan Anand endured a difficult time, winning only two of the nine games including one against his protege Gukesh to take his tally to 13 points after nine rounds of Blitz with another nine to follow.

The five-time world champion's only other victory came against Fabiano Caruana.

Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader in #superunitedrapidblitzcroatia after winning all games on the 4th day of the tournament. Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi share the second place. The games of the second day of blitz start tomorrow at 2pm Cest. #grandchesstour… pic.twitter.com/hzEEdsJEn3 — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) July 8, 2023

Gukesh, on the other hand, began with a win over Richard Rapport (Romania) before suffering four straight defeats. He bounced back to post wins over Constantin Lupulescu (Romania) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland).

However, he ended poorly by losing to Ivan Saric (Croatia) and Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Anand and Gukesh are in tied sixth place with 13 points.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen wins 9 out of 9 games on Sunday

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was in stunning form, winning all nine of his games to take a significant lead. He has 20 points out of a possible 27 going into the second half of the blitz on Sunday.

Magnus Carlsen wins the 9th game of the day 4 of #superunitedrapidblitzcroatia! He scored impressive 9 out of 9 today! Congratulations!🎉 #grandchesstour #magnuscarlsen @MagnusCarlsen pic.twitter.com/MlqXP4mlrI — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) July 8, 2023

Finishing the day tied for second place were the previous day’s leaders Nepomniachtchi and Caruana. The 18-round blitz segment follows the rapid event in the tournament which features top players including Carlsen, Anand and Nepomniachtchi among others.

The time control for the rapid portion is 25+10, with 2 points awarded for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 for a loss. The blitz portion will have a time control of 5+2, using the typical 1, 1/2, 0 scoring system.

The Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, featuring the world's best players.