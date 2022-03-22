Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin Banned For Pro-Russia Comments But Compatriot Shipov Let Off

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Monday announced its decision to impose a six-month ban on Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin for making pro-Moscow statements amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. The decision comes after Karjakin in a series of social media posts defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Karjakin, who was born in Crimea and represented Ukraine before switching to Russia in 2009, was found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics. He can appeal the ban at FIDE Secretariat within 21 days. Meanwhile, another Russian grandmaster, Sergei Shipov, has been let off despite his pro-Moscow comments in recent weeks.

FIDE Ethics imposes a 6-month ban on Karjakin



The FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) has reached a verdict on the case 2/2022, relating to public statements by grandmasters Sergey Karjakin (FIDE ID 14109603) and Sergei Shipov (FIDE ID 4113624). 1/5 pic.twitter.com/kOFFtd2CPX — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 21, 2022

Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE-rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/GbTv6AjSsQ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 21, 2022

Sergei Shipov is found not guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics. 3/5 pic.twitter.com/XnmRmlJGxG — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 21, 2022

Karjakin lashes out at FIDE

Karjakin, on the other hand, has slammed FIDE for banning him from all competitions, claiming that the world governing body has "disgraced" itself rather than him. FIDE, according to Karjakin, has "trampled" on the basic idea of not combining sport and politics. Looking back on what he stated previously, the 32-year-old added that he does not regret anything and would do the same thing if given a choice to rethink his statements.

"An expected, but no less shameful decision by FIDE. All sports selections have been trampled, the basic principle that sport is out of politics has been trampled," Karjakin said in a statement on Telegram.

"I went through the toughest selection through the World Cup to the Candidates Tournament. Winning it would take me to the World Championship match. Alas, FIDE disgraced not me, but themselves. And now we can all be convinced that the international sports officials, who have been banning Russian Olympians in recent years with or without cause, have reached chess, which has always been far from this lawlessness," he added.

"And most importantly. First of all, I am a patriot of my country, and only secondly - an athlete. If my thoughts return to the situation when I supported the President of Russia, the people and the army, then I would have done exactly the same! I do not regret anything," Karjakin concluded.

FIDE declared late last month that the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was set to be held in Moscow, will not take place in Russia, joining a slew of other international sporting bodies in condemning the country over its invasion of Ukraine. Chennai, India, will host the 44th Chess Olympiad. The International Chess Federation also called off the FIDE Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Russia.

Image: FIDE_chess/Twitter