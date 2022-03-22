Last Updated:

Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin Banned For Pro-Russia Comments But Compatriot Shipov Let Off

FIDE on Monday announced its decision to impose a six-month ban on Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin for making pro-Moscow statements amidst the ongoing war.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Sergey Karjakin, Sergei Shipov, Chess, FIDE, Russia Ukraine war, Karjakin banned, Karjakin slams FIDE, FIDE bans Russian grandmaster

Image: FIDE_chess/Twitter


The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Monday announced its decision to impose a six-month ban on Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin for making pro-Moscow statements amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. The decision comes after Karjakin in a series of social media posts defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Karjakin, who was born in Crimea and represented Ukraine before switching to Russia in 2009, was found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics. He can appeal the ban at FIDE Secretariat within 21 days. Meanwhile, another Russian grandmaster, Sergei Shipov, has been let off despite his pro-Moscow comments in recent weeks. 

Karjakin lashes out at FIDE

Karjakin, on the other hand, has slammed FIDE for banning him from all competitions, claiming that the world governing body has "disgraced" itself rather than him. FIDE, according to Karjakin, has "trampled" on the basic idea of not combining sport and politics. Looking back on what he stated previously, the 32-year-old added that he does not regret anything and would do the same thing if given a choice to rethink his statements.

READ | EU President in talks with energy leaders to diversify supply amid Russia-Ukraine war

"An expected, but no less shameful decision by FIDE. All sports selections have been trampled, the basic principle that sport is out of politics has been trampled," Karjakin said in a statement on Telegram. 

READ | Russia's FM Lavrov claims West trying to ensure Moscow and Kyiv never become friends

"I went through the toughest selection through the World Cup to the Candidates Tournament. Winning it would take me to the World Championship match. Alas, FIDE disgraced not me, but themselves. And now we can all be convinced that the international sports officials, who have been banning Russian Olympians in recent years with or without cause, have reached chess, which has always been far from this lawlessness," he added. 

"And most importantly. First of all, I am a patriot of my country, and only secondly - an athlete. If my thoughts return to the situation when I supported the President of Russia, the people and the army, then I would have done exactly the same! I do not regret anything," Karjakin concluded. 

FIDE declared late last month that the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was set to be held in Moscow, will not take place in Russia, joining a slew of other international sporting bodies in condemning the country over its invasion of Ukraine. Chennai, India, will host the 44th Chess Olympiad. The International Chess Federation also called off the FIDE Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Russia.  

READ | Russia scraps WWII-era peace treaty with Japan over newly-imposed economic sanctions

Image: FIDE_chess/Twitter

READ | US warns firms against potential cyberattacks from Russia, offers tools to fortify defence
Tags: Sergey Karjakin, Sergei Shipov, Chess
First Published:
COMMENT