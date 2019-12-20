Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Reveals His Constant Pre-match Ritual

Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand claimed that while he was not superstitious generally, he tends to become edgy and follow a pattern whenever he plays a tournament. In a conversation with Republic TV, the former World Chess champion admitted that he did follow a fixed routine during the tournaments and that the small tasks that compose the routine are a part of his pre-match rituals. Anand, who was the first Grandmaster from India, revealed that he sticks to his routine or success formula as long as there is no bad result and claimed that while the pre-match rituals sounded illogical after the tournament, they will become an obsession for him during the tourneys.

READ | Viswanathan Anand Offers Some Insight On Positive Correlation Between Chess & Technology

Anand reveals his pre-match ritual

"Most of the time, my weakness is even though i am not superstitious normally, once i get to a tournament I am so edgy that I will follow the same routine every day. I have breakfast at the same time. If I don't have a bad game, then I repeat the same thing. Use the same pen. Try to repeat the success formula. These little manias that seem illogical after the tournament but during the tournament they obsess you"

READ | Anand Reveals How He Deals With Wins & Losses, Says 'losing Bugs The Hell Out Of You'

'I hate losing'

Speaking to Republic TV, Anand admitted that he hates losing and that winning always made him happy. The former world champion said that he evaluated both right and wrongs after every contest and tried to improve his game. However, Anand revealed that he had not managed to develop a good response emotionally and that he still reacted to situations in the same manner like he did when he was young.

"My response would be to try to learn from my games, both what went wrong & what went right. But emotionally I haven't managed to develop a good response. I still react in the same manner in which when I did when I was young. I hate losing, winning makes you feel really happy, Losing bugs the hell out of you. I snap out of it quicker", said Anand

READ | Tokyo 2020 Olympics Unveil Final Budget Of $12.6 Billion

'It has been good for chess'

"Technology has made it very easy to teach people how to play chess, to let fans follow chess, you can now watch games live with commentary and you don't even need to understand the game to understand the commentary. It has made the game more accessible and it has broadened the number of countries that the game is being played. It is allowed us to be very productive at work on chess. That's not all good because the workload is increased. But there's always a balance. I would say, in total it has been good for chess and in anyways, what choice do we have", said Anand speaking to Republic TV

READ | UFC: Joe Rogan Feels That UFC Should Fire Their Judges, Slams Their Scoring Methods