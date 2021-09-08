Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand To Lead Team India's Title Defense In Online Chess Olympiad

The Indian chess team, led by former world number one Viswanathan Anand, will hope to defend its Online Chess Olympiad crown. The Indian team, who will begin its campaign on Wednesday, were the joint winners of the previous edition alongside Russia. Meanwhile, the overall competition got underway on Wednesday.

While Russia is likely to be the strongest challenger to India once again, the Viswanathan Anand led side will hold a slight advantage. This is because the competition is being played under rapid chess rules, which has usually favoured India over the years. India has an excellent team of speed chess players with the likes of Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa there to help the Anand led side defend their title.

Viswanathan Anand excited to lead India in Online Chess Olympiad

According to ANI, Viswanathan Anand is excited to lead a young Indian team in the Online Chess Olympiad. Via an official release, Anand said, "We have a good mix of experience and youth. We hope to do well and are fairly confident of our prospects." A victory would ensure India their second gold medal in the tournament.

On this occasion, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has ensured that the Indian team will be together for the competition, unlike last time when the players played from their homes. As per the news agency, AICF President Sanjay Kapoor said, "This is the new AICF. We will do everything to make our players comfortable and competitive. Our next target is a cash-rich chess league and the Chess in School Program of the AICF. This is just the beginning. Many good things are in the pipeline for the chess fraternity of the country." The AICF has planned to accommodate the chess stars in a five-star hotel in Chennai and also provide them with an excellent internet connection.

Speaking of why they wanted the team to be together, Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary of AICF, said, "We wanted the players to bond with each other and play as a team. This prompted us to bring them all here in Chennai. All the players, save three, are comfortably settled in their rooms and are raring to go. We thank our sponsors Microsense for making this happen."

Online Chess Olympiad date and schedule

The Online Chess Olympiad will be played between 150 countries, with India having nine other teams in its group. The Viswanathan Anand led side will play three matches a day from September 8 to 10. After these run of games, they will have a two-day rest before the knockout stages begin.

