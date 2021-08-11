'Grateful': Neeraj Chopra Speaks To Republic TV On Indian Army's Support At Tokyo Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Wednesday where he drew parallels between the life of an Army man and a sportsperson and how his time in the Army helped him train for javelin throw.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Neeraj Chopra revealed that although he did not spend as much time in the Army as full-time soldiers did, he was grateful for the love that the faujis have showered him with after his win. "An Army man is even more disciplined than a sportsperson. Although I have not spent as much time as them in training, I have seen how the faujis wake up early and train. I wake up around 6-7am for my training," he said.

Indian Army lauds Neeraj Chopra

After his Olympic heroics, Neeraj Chopra who was commissioned as a Subedar in 2016 was lauded by the Indian Army and his fellow regiment soldiers. On Tuesday, August 10, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane congratulated the star athlete and exuded confidence that the world champion will continue to reach greater heights in the years to follow. The COAS also congratulated Neeraj Chopra's family members and invited them over to compliment their son's performance.

The athlete was also applauded by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who complimented his performance in the Tokyo Olympics in person. He then welcomed with huge pomp-and-show in his regiment with Colonel of Rajputana Rifles Lt Gen KJS Dhillon felicitating the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist with a cheque of Rs 6 lakhs.

General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his unparalleled achievement in winning the Gold Medal in #Javelin at the #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020.(1/2)#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/5MpxxaZrVT — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 10, 2021

Talking about the love that he received from the forces, Neeraj stated that the Army was a very close-knit community and always felt a great deal of pride when someone from within brought laurels to the nation. "Army men are very close. They give their youth to the nation and fight alongside each other to take the country forward. Hence, they feel pride if an army man does something great," he said.

Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, August 7, scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at this year's event and ended the county's century-long wait of winning a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic games.