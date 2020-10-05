GRE Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

The Green Bay Packers will go up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the NFL. The game is set to begin at 6:20 am IST on October 6 from the Lambeau Field. Here is our GRE vs ATL Dream11 prediction, GRE vs ATL Dream11 team and GRE vs ATL top picks.

GRE vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Green Bay Packers have had a dream run in the 2020-2021 season of the NFL. They have won each of their three games, putting themselves in first place in the NFC North. The Packers started off their season with a decisive 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 2, the Packers took on the Detroit Lions and won a thumping 42-21 victory. Continuing their winning streak, the Packers won their third consecutive win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

The Packers had a terrific 2019-2020 season, where they won 13 of their 16 games and ended the season on a five-game winning streak. They also ended as the North division toppers. Green Bay will be hoping to recreate their 2010 NFL winning season to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy after a decade.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have had a terrible season so far. The Falcons have lost each of their three games and will be going into tomorrow's game in low spirits. The one takeaway from their defeats will be the fact that they have had many close shaves, such as their 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and their 26-30 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons will have to fight hard to mount a challenge against Aaron Rodgers and the in-form Packers.

GRE vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Green Bay Packers predicted starting lineup

Aaron Rodgers, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor, Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Christian Kirksey, Za'Darius Smith, Tyler Ervin

Atlanta Falcons predicted starting lineup

Matt Schaub, Keith Smith, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Todd Gurley-II, Julio Jones, Luke Stocker, Josh Harris, Russell Gage, Chris Lindstrom, Brian Hill

GRE vs ATL live: GRE vs ATL key players

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Schaub, Keith Smith, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Todd Gurley-II

GRE vs ATL live: GRE vs ATL Dream11 team

Aaron Rodgers (C), Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Za'Darius Smith, Matt Schaub, Christian Kirksey, Robert Tonyan, Davante Adams, Todd Gurley-II, Keith Smith

GRE vs ATL Dream11 prediction

According to our GRE vs ATL Dream11 prediction, the Green Bay Packers will win this game in convincing fashion.

Note: The GRE vs ATL Dream11 prediction and GRE vs ATL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRE vs ATL Dream11 team and GRE vs ATL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

