GRE Vs SF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NFL Game Preview

Green Bay Packers (GRE) will face off against the San Francisco 49ers (SF) in a regular-season game of the 2020 NFL season this week. The game will be played at the Levi's Stadium in California and the clash will begin at 6:50 am IST on Friday, November 6. Here's a look at our GRE vs SF Dream11 prediction, team and top picks.
The Green Bay Packers have been in fine form so far and find themselves at the top of the NFC North standings. With a 5-2 record, the Packers are favourites for the clash, despite having lost their last game 28-22 to the Minnesota Vikings. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have had a lacklustre season with a 4-4 record, and are at the bottom of the NFC West standings. The 49ers were impressive against the Patriots, registering a thumping 33-6 win, but fell to a 37-27 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks last time out.
GAMEDAY‼️#Packers take on the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. #GBvsSF | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/sY7xWNzp8y— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2020
