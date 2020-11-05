GRE Vs SF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NFL Game Preview

Green Bay Packers (GRE) will face off against the San Francisco 49ers (SF) in a regular-season game of the 2020 NFL season this week. The game will be played at the Levi's Stadium in California and the clash will begin at 6:50 am IST on Friday, November 6. Here's a look at our GRE vs SF Dream11 prediction, team and top picks.

Also Read: Washington State Names De Laura As Starting QB For Opener

GRE vs SF live: GRE vs SF match prediction and preview

The Green Bay Packers have been in fine form so far and find themselves at the top of the NFC North standings. With a 5-2 record, the Packers are favourites for the clash, despite having lost their last game 28-22 to the Minnesota Vikings. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have had a lacklustre season with a 4-4 record, and are at the bottom of the NFC West standings. The 49ers were impressive against the Patriots, registering a thumping 33-6 win, but fell to a 37-27 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks last time out.

Also Read: Antonio Brown Excited To Reunite With Best Friend Tom Brady Ahead Of SNF Debut Vs Saints

GRE vs SF live: Injuries and players missing out

San Francisco 49ers: Jaquiski Tartt, Richie James, George Kittle, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Tevin Coleman

Jaquiski Tartt, Richie James, George Kittle, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Tevin Coleman Green Bay Packers: Vernon Scott, Will Redmond, Raven Greene, Kevin King, Aaron Jones, Rick Wagner, David Bakhtiari

Also Read: Steelers Buy Dinner For Allegheny County Poll Workers Counting Election Ballots

Probable GRE vs SF playing 11

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Patrick Taylor, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor, Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Christian Kirksey, ZaDarius Smith

Aaron Rodgers, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Patrick Taylor, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor, Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Christian Kirksey, ZaDarius Smith San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Juszczyk, Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Kevin White, Jordan Reed, George Kittle, Fred Warner

GRE vs SF Dream11 team

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers (SP)

Running back: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Raheem Mostert

Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk

Tight end: George Kittle, Robert Tonyan

Defence: Fred Warner, ZaDarius Smith, Krys Barnes

Also Read: Packers May Have To Face 49ers Without Top 3 Running Backs

GRE vs SF Dream11 prediction: Top picks

GRE vs SF Dream11 team captain: Aaron Rodgers, Jamaal Williams

GRE vs SF Dream11 team vice-captain: Raheem Mostert, ZaDarius Smith

Note: The GRE vs SF Dream11 prediction, top picks and GRE vs SF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GRE vs SF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers Instagram)