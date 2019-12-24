Packers Go Wild In The Dressing Room After Clinching NFC North Division Title

The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 to secure their 10th National Football Conference – Northern Division (NFC North). With one game remaining in the regular season, the Packers secured their first division title since 2016 and made sure they celebrated the win in some style.

NFC NORTH CHAMPS!



With today's win, the @packers have secured the division title! pic.twitter.com/DJEnDIvCg6 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 24, 2019

Also Read | Patriots Star Tom Brady Reveals Why He Has BANNED His Father From Speaking To Media

Watch: Packers vs Vikings highlights

Green Bay Packers came on top at the U.S Bank Stadium after Minnesota Vikings failed to make a mark on the scoreboard in the final two quarters of the game. Aaron Jones starred for the Packers with 2 touchdowns and 154 completed yards. With the win, Packers have won their last four games in a row as they secured the division title in a dominant fashion.

23 carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs.



Hear from @Showtyme_33 after his big performance in Monday's win over the Vikings.#GBvsMIN | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9QZ3FL4m2u — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2019

Also Read | Former Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Eyes NFL Return In 2020

Packers: On the pitch celebration

While the gruelling playoffs await the Packers, the team ensured they celebrated their division title win in some eccentric fashion. Securing the title with a game remaining is a fine Christmas present for Packers' supporters. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave an inspiring speech to the squad in the dressing room before celebrating with the team after Monday night's (Tuesday morning IST) division-clinching victory over the Vikings. During the post-game conference, LaFleur expressed his delight with the Packers' dominating campaign where they won 12 games and lost just three.

Also Read | NFL Playoffs: AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 That Witnessed Multiple Records Being Made

The Green Bay Packers aren't done for the season. They will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 29 to finish the regular season before will be battling it out with the likes of the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title.

Also Read | Bobby Wagner Issues Rallying Cry To Seattle Seahawks Fans After Win Against Vikings